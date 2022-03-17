UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth about $1,476,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 14.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 352,502 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 40.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,753 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NYSE:GFI opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

About Gold Fields (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.