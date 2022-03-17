UBS Group Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €64.00 Price Target

RTL Group (EBR:RTL – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($70.33) target price from UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTL. Barclays set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.80 ($69.01) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €59.97 ($65.90).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($65.76) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($83.54).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

