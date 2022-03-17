UBS Group Reiterates €11.50 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €11.50 ($12.64) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.29 ($13.50).

Shares of FRA EOAN traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting €10.76 ($11.83). The stock had a trading volume of 13,019,555 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.38. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

