UBS Group Trims Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Target Price to €44.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from €53.00 ($58.24) to €44.00 ($48.35) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $29.90. 367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.