UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

UDR has raised its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. UDR has a payout ratio of 371.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UDR to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.47. 1,581,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,654. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 462,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after buying an additional 121,411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 882,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,153,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 531,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

