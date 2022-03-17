UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
UDR has raised its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. UDR has a payout ratio of 371.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UDR to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.
Shares of UDR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.47. 1,581,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,654. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 462,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after buying an additional 121,411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 882,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,153,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 531,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
