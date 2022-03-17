Ultragate (ULG) Market Cap Hits $16,400.82

Ultragate (ULG) traded up 48.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Ultragate has a market capitalization of $16,400.82 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultragate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultragate has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000977 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ultragate Profile

Ultragate (ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 13,404,357 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultragate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.