Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 53,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $296,608.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 111,181 shares of company stock valued at $555,821. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ULBI opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 million, a P/E ratio of -278.50 and a beta of 1.56. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

About Ultralife (Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.