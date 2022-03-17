UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $159,502.56 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, J Mariner Kemper sold 904 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $94,648.80.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $852,860.25.

On Monday, January 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $101.00. 182,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day moving average of $101.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UMBF. StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

