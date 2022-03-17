Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $7.82 million and $483,381.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00211353 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

