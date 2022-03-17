UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.47 ($19.20).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($21.43) price target on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.53) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.03) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Wednesday.

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.09) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($20.20).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

