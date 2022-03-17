UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $5.52 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNCRY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.59) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.68) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

