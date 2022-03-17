Unifi Protocol DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.62 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $25.43 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00011895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00197791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000971 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00026036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00377415 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00056650 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,276,364 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

