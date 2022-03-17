Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.21) target price on Unilever in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($59.82) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($59.82) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,116.67 ($53.53).

Shares of LON:ULVR traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,417.50 ($44.44). The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,644. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,737.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,869.93. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £87.70 billion and a PE ratio of 17.65.

In other news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($48.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($195,734.72). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($49.86) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($25,925.62). Insiders purchased 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029 over the last quarter.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

