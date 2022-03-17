Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Cut by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $264.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $270.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.20. The firm has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.95.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

