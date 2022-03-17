Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Decreased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.02 on Thursday, reaching $264.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

