uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up to $15.89

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $16.51. uniQure shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 5,563 shares changing hands.

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $786.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 114.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 101.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

