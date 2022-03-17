Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI) Director Bruce William Aunger Acquires 5,000 Shares

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) Director Bruce William Aunger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,200.

Shares of Unisync stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.65. 14,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.23. Unisync Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.47 and a 52-week high of C$3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25.

Get Unisync alerts:

Unisync Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand; and various products and services under the ShowroomOne brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unisync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.