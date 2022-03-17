United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) were up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 46,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 114,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $108.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.47.

United Health Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding.

