United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) were up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 46,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 114,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $108.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.47.
United Health Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UEEC)
