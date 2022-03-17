United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks.com reports.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

UNFI opened at $38.83 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

