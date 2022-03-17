United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.96-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.86. United States Steel also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.960-$3.000 EPS.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.10.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE:X traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,853,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,092,611. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in United States Steel by 1,622.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 404,165 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.