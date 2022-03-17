UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lowered by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.5% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,747,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $507.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,285. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $352.34 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.92 and its 200-day moving average is $454.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

