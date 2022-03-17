Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $149.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,608,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

