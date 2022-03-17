Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 27.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

UTI traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.62. 99,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,764. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

