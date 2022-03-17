Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.16. Unrivaled Brands shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 361,858 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.
About Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unrivaled Brands (TRTC)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.