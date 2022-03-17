Unslashed Finance Market Cap Tops $3.99 Million (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $16,209.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.07 or 0.06848463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,948.90 or 0.99974952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041552 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars.

