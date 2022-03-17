Unum Group to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

UNM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of UNM opened at $29.23 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

