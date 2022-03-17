UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.94 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and approximately $7.94 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.22 or 0.00015344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00268510 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

