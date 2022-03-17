US Capital Advisors Lowers Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Underweight

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.