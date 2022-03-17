US Capital Advisors Upgrades Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) to “Hold”

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.73 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 106,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,923,000 after purchasing an additional 537,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

