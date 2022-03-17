USDJ (USDJ) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00045578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.79 or 0.06885452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,484.33 or 0.99811733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00040155 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

