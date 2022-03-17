USDK (USDK) Achieves Market Cap of $28.59 Million

USDK (USDK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and $95.95 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.19 or 0.06880483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,720.50 or 0.99842326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00040765 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

