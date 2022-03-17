Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Trading Up 2.9%

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.84. Approximately 3,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 554,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTZ. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria acquired 7,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617 in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

