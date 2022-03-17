Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vacasa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

VCSA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.63. 678,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $8,780,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vacasa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

