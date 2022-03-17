Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vacasa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
VCSA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.63. 678,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $8,780,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.
About Vacasa (Get Rating)
Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
