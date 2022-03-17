Vai (VAI) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002205 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $51.62 million and $197,292.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vai has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.83 or 0.06896486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,746.35 or 1.00079599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041123 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

