Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Up to $44.38

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.38, but opened at $46.59. Valaris shares last traded at $46.81, with a volume of 10,393 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

About Valaris (NYSE:VAL)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.