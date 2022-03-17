Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target Cut to €27.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from €35.00 ($38.46) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VLEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of Valeo stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 123,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,554. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Valeo (Get Rating)

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

