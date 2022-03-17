Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target Cut to €27.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from €35.00 ($38.46) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VLEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of Valeo stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 123,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,554. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

