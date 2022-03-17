Validity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $221,773.00 (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00008172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $15.03 million and approximately $221,773.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002404 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.20 or 0.00305940 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,532,734 coins and its circulating supply is 4,531,090 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

