Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.69. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 5,955 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The stock has a market cap of $656.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

