VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Shares Down 1.2%

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.80 and last traded at C$11.81. 13,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 24,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EINC. assumed coverage on VanEck ETF Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on VanEck ETF Trust from C$24.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC set a C$28.00 target price on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight Capital set a C$28.00 target price on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.28. The firm has a market cap of C$567.45 million and a P/E ratio of -6.92.

