Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $159.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.88 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

