Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Position Raised by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,455. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $150.13 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.41.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.