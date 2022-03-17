Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,936 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 10.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.82. 20,849,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,033,756. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

