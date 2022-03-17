Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 127,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000.

VEA stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74.

