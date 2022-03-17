Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

