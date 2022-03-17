Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Raised by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 209,480.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $104.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.