Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Lessened by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 11.8% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP stock opened at $51.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.