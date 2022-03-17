Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,176,000 after buying an additional 156,469 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $208.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.44.

