Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 10.3% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,980 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,717,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.88. 8,156,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,257,887. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

