Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 1,218.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of Trek Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,538,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,839. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.