Vanilla Network 1-Day Volume Tops $2,315.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.99 or 0.00014667 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $2,315.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 31% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00046200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.77 or 0.06892387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,815.37 or 0.99871499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.